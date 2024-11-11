Data link tool garners BAE Systems $85 million Navy contract addition

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

GREENLAWN, N.Y. The BAE Systems Electronic Systems segment won an additional $85 million order from the U.S. Navy Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to extend the original contract for the Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) system, bringing the total value of the original 2022 BAE Systems NTCDL contract to $296.2 million.

Under the terms of the add-on contract, BAE Systems will continue to equip the Navy with the open systems-based NTCDL, which is a tactical networking tool that enables a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from aircraft, surface warships, submarines, and warfighters on land. It leverages currently fielded common data link (CDL) equipment as well as links to next-generation manned and unmanned systems.

Initial NTCDL systems are being deployed on Navy aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious assault ships. BAE Systems reports that work on the contracts and extension is being conducted at its facilities in Wayne, New Jersey and Greenlawn, New York.