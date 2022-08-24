Real-time ISR data network contract signed between U.S. Navy and BAE Systems

Real-time ISR data network contract signed between U.S. Navy and BAE SystemsNews
FALLS CHURCH, Va. BAE Systems has awarded the U.S. Navy a contract worth $42.6 million for production of seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems, which will enable the Navy to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data from multiple sources and enables the exchange of command and control information over multiple data links.
The NTCDL system -- which is intended for installation on Navy aircraft carriers and the new Constellation class frigates -- enhances situational awareness and tactical battlefield advantage through real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from air, surface, subsurface, and man-portable sources. The BAE Systems modular system will enable personnel in the field to maintain multiple, simultaneous, networked operations using currently fielded Common Data Links equipment; it is also set up to support next-generation manned and unmanned platforms.
Under the terms of the contract, work will be performed at BAE Systems facilities in Wayne, N.J.; Greenlawn, N.Y.; and teammate sites around the U.S.