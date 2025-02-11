Digital fires command center to be provided to European country by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won contracts totaling approximately $100 million to provide a Joint National Digital Fire Command Center (JNDFC) for a European country, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contracts, Elbit will deliver a joint-level digital fires suite, integrating its Torch-X Fires system, E-LynX software-defined radios (SDR), and the GRX-8000 high-capacity line-of-sight resilient microwave communication system, the statement reads. Additionally, Elbit will digitize an artillery battalion and integrate it into the command center, the company says.

The JNDFC is designed to coordinate real-time firepower across multiple platforms, including howitzers, rockets, mortars, precision munitions, loitering munitions, uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and various sensors such as radars and forward observers, according to the company. By digitizing fire processes and integrating real-time intelligence and command-and-control (C2) capabilities, the system aims to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the sensor-to-shooter cycle, the statement adds.