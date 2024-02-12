Military Embedded Systems

Fuse Integration will show tactical edge networking solutions at WEST 2024

February 12, 2024

Lisa Daigle

WEST 2024 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Engineering and design firm Fuse Integration (San Diego) plans to demonstrate its tactical edge networking solutions at this week's AFCEA/USNI West 2024 Conference and Exposition, scheduled to be held February 13-15.

According to a company announcement, Fuse will show its Tactical Technologies Toolset (T3) remote network monitoring and management solution, its DARE airborne networking gateway, and CORE virtuallized network systems. 

“Joint force connectivity and visibility is essential to gaining an edge in today’s great power competition,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse.

“At WEST 2024, we’re looking forward to showcasing some of our warfighter-focused products that enable voice, video, and data connectivity across the battlefield, interconnecting sensors, weapons, and commanders.”

Attendees may visit the Fuse Integration booth at #1042.

