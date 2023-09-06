Military Embedded Systems

GaGe adds 16-bit/14-bit resolution 2-channel models to high-speed PCIe digitizer line

September 06, 2023

Image courtesy GaGe by Vitrek

LOCKPORT, Ill. High-speed data acquisition and signal recording systems maker GaGe by Vitrek announced two new versions of its popular Razor Series line of dual-channel (2-CH) high-speed digitizers.

The company's RazorEdge Express CompuScope models with A/D sampling rates up to 250 MS/s and analog input bandwidth of 125 MHz are offered in two configurations, one with 16-bit and one with 14-bit resolution. For even higher sampling rates, a new 14-bit RazorPlus Express option has been added with existing 16-bit model for sampling rates up to 500 MS/s and analog input bandwidth of 250 MHz. GaGe’s RazorEdge and RazorPlus Express digitizers, say the company, give users the industry’s best effective number of bits (ENOB) of ~11+ (typical).

The new RazorEdge Express and RazorPlus Express models share these features:

  • Dual-channel (2-CH), high-speed
  • Set of 50 Ω / 1M Ω input channel pair
  • 8 GB memory standard
  • PCIe Gen3 x8 interface
  • Software development kits for C/C#, Python, LabVIEW, and MATLAB
  • Programming-free operation with GaGeScope PC oscilloscope Windows software

Additionally, the company says that using the eXpert PCIe Data Streaming Firmware enables acquired data to be simultaneously streamed to host PC memory via the PCIe Gen3 x8 interface at sustained rates for real-time continuous signal processing or signal recording operations.

