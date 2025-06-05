Sweden selects TPY-4 radar for enhanced long-range air surveillance

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

SYRACUSE, New York. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration chose Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 ground-based radar to expand the country’s long-range air surveillance capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

Sweden becomes the third country to procure the TPY-4 radar, which Lockheed Martin describes as a fifth-generation, phased-array sensor designed for real-time detection and tracking of airborne threats. The system is scheduled for delivery beginning in 2027 to support the Swedish Air Force’s national defense objectives, the statement reads.

The radar features an open-architecture design intended to enable integration with NATO and regional defense systems, enhancing interoperability among allied forces. According to the company, the TPY-4 is engineered to provide situational awareness and early warning across a wide range of operational environments.

Lockheed Martin notes that the TPY-4 radar is part of its broader portfolio of ground-based sensor technologies in use by more than 45 countries worldwide for integrated air and missile defense, counter-target acquisition, and early warning.