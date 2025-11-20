IMS names BouRamia as VP of sales and marketing

Press Release

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS), a leading manufacturer of precision thick- and thin-film resistors, has named Tanios Elie BouRamia as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

BouRamia has over 15 years of experience driving global sales, marketing, and product strategy across the electronics, automotive, medical device, and industrial sectors. At IMS, he will lead initiatives to strengthen global channel partnerships, enhance customer engagement, and expand market presence in high-reliability industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical equipment.

“Tanios’s technical insight and strategic sales leadership will help accelerate IMS’s growth in performance-driven markets,” said Barbara McDonagh, President of IMS.

BouRamia has degrees in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA in Strategic Design from Philadelphia University. For more information, visit www.ims-resistors.com.