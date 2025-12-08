Military Embedded Systems

Electronic intelligence and EW systems from Sierra Nevada to show at AOC 2025

News

December 08, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SNC

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) will be showcasing its AE-4500 system and its electronic warfare (EW) family of systems duirng this week's annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

According to information from SNC, the AE-4500 Auto ESM [electronic support measures] system enables radar detection and collection capabilities in a small form factor designed for installation on small crefwed and uncrewed airborne platforms. The AE-4500 is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution that helps users reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of equipment needed to detect, identify, collect, and locate modern radar intelligence.

SNC will also be showing its line of next-generation EW and electronic countermeasure products, which the company says leverage the benefits of established C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) to achieve rapid configurability and keep pace with the dynamic evolution of threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. They are also compliant with the MOSA [modular open systems approach] newly mandated by the U.S. Department of Defense (D0D). 

 

Featured Companies

Sierra Nevada Corporation

444 Salomon Circle
Sparks, NV 89434
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Unmanned
