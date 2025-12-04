Shield AI, Sedaro partner to build software to support on-orbit operations

Shield AI, Sedaro partner to build software to support on-orbit operationsNews
December 04, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI have partnered with Sedaro to pair Shield AI’s Hivemind Pilot autonomy software with Sedaro’s space-systems simulation platform for orbital mission development, the company announced in a statement.
Under the agreement, Hivemind -- an artificial intelligence (AI)-based autonomy stack previously used on air and maritime systems -- will be integrated with the Sedaro Platform as Shield AI’s primary environment for developing, testing, and demonstrating autonomous behaviors in space-relevant scenarios, the statement reads.
Shield AI says the collaboration is intended to support functions such as proximity operations, swarm coordination, defensive counter-space missions, and battle-management support across satellite constellations. Sedaro’s cloud-based, high-fidelity simulation tools are expected to enable rapid iteration of multi-spacecraft behaviors before deployment on orbit, the company states.
The partnership also aims to explore deployment concepts that range from ground-based control architectures to onboard, edge-hosted autonomy for spacecraft operating in contested or communications-limited environments, Shield AI says.