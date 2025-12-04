Shield AI, Sedaro partner to build software to support on-orbit operations

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI have partnered with Sedaro to pair Shield AI’s Hivemind Pilot autonomy software with Sedaro’s space-systems simulation platform for orbital mission development, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Hivemind -- an artificial intelligence (AI)-based autonomy stack previously used on air and maritime systems -- will be integrated with the Sedaro Platform as Shield AI’s primary environment for developing, testing, and demonstrating autonomous behaviors in space-relevant scenarios, the statement reads.

Shield AI says the collaboration is intended to support functions such as proximity operations, swarm coordination, defensive counter-space missions, and battle-management support across satellite constellations. Sedaro’s cloud-based, high-fidelity simulation tools are expected to enable rapid iteration of multi-spacecraft behaviors before deployment on orbit, the company states.

The partnership also aims to explore deployment concepts that range from ground-based control architectures to onboard, edge-hosted autonomy for spacecraft operating in contested or communications-limited environments, Shield AI says.