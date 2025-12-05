National Instruments (NI) will demo SDR and more during AOC 2025 show

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy NI/Getty

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. National Instruments (NI) is set to demonstrate its USRP software-defined radio, multi-emitter generator, and radar target generator with record/playback during the upcoming annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to company information, NI -- an Emerson company -- will focus at the show on demonsrations of its electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations.

Attendees at the AOC 2025 show may visit the NI booth at #516 to connect with NI engineers and discuss solutions to enhance system validation.