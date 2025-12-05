Military Embedded Systems

National Instruments (NI) will demo SDR and more during AOC 2025 show

News

December 05, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

National Instruments (NI) will demo SDR and more during AOC 2025 show
Image courtesy NI/Getty

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. National Instruments (NI) is set to demonstrate its USRP software-defined radio, multi-emitter generator, and radar target generator with record/playback during the upcoming annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

According to company information, NI -- an Emerson company -- will focus at the show on demonsrations of its electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations. 

Attendees at the AOC 2025 show may visit the NI booth at #516 to connect with NI engineers and discuss solutions to enhance system validation.

Featured Companies

NI (National Instruments)

11500 N Mopac Expwy
Austin, TX 78759-3504
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI).
Story
The FACE Technical Standard: Enabling modular, open, and future-proof avionics systems

December 04, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Textron
News
RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle purchased by Sweden

December 03, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy NI/Getty
News
National Instruments (NI) will demo SDR and more during AOC 2025 show

December 05, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber