Loitering munition systems for Marine Corps to be supplied by Teledyne FLIR

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense received a $42.5 million contract from U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command to deliver Rogue 1 loitering munition systems under the Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under Delivery Order 3, Teledyne FLIR will provide more than 600 Rogue 1 systems, ground control stations, and training kits for Marine Corps units starting in the summer, the statement reads. The OPF-L effort aims to give rifle squads and platoons a man-packable precision strike option for engaging targets beyond line of sight, according to the company.

Rogue 1 is a reusable loitering munition that carries modular payloads and uses a fuzing design intended to allow recovery of the air vehicle when an attack is aborted, which the company says can reduce the number of munitions Marines must carry.

The system combines electro-optical cameras and Boson 640+ thermal imaging sensors in a gimballed payload to support day and night reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting, the statement notes.