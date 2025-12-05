Military Embedded Systems

Simulation firm to show signal-integrity solutions at AOC 2025 show

News

December 05, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Simulation firm to show signal-integrity solutions at AOC 2025 show
Image courtesy Signal Edge Solutions

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Signal Edge Solutions -- a Baltimore, Maryland company that specializes in end-to-end signal integrity simulation for SerDes and DDRx, power integrity modeling, EM modeling, and EMC testing -- will be featuring its products at the annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

The company states that it specializes in EMC, signal integrity, power integrity and modeling, plus power integrity and modeling and measurements for RF, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

AOC showgoers may visit Booth 1005 to find out about Signal Edge's offerings. 

Featured Companies

Signal Edge Solutions

Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via Textron
News
RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle purchased by Sweden

December 03, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy NI/Getty
News
National Instruments (NI) will demo SDR and more during AOC 2025 show

December 05, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
News
Generative AI, cognitive electronic warfare to anchor technical track at AOC 2025

December 04, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Graphic courtesy Zephr.xyz.
Story
Building a layered, aware PNT architecture for the modern battlespace

December 05, 2025

More Comms