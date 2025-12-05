Simulation firm to show signal-integrity solutions at AOC 2025 show

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Signal Edge Solutions

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Signal Edge Solutions -- a Baltimore, Maryland company that specializes in end-to-end signal integrity simulation for SerDes and DDRx, power integrity modeling, EM modeling, and EMC testing -- will be featuring its products at the annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company states that it specializes in EMC, signal integrity, power integrity and modeling, plus power integrity and modeling and measurements for RF, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

AOC showgoers may visit Booth 1005 to find out about Signal Edge's offerings.

