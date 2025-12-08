Electronic warfare, radar processing tech to be showcased by Mercury at AOC 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Mercury

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Mercury will highlight electronic warfare and radar processing technologies aligned with open-systems standards at the AOC International Symposium & Convention 2025, the company announced in a statement.

The company plans to demonstrate signal-processing systems built in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA), or SOSA, Technical Standard and C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) requirements to support faster system upgrades and configurable deployments, the statement reads. Mercury will also emphasize small-form-factor rugged systems intended for mobile and autonomous platforms and secure processing designed to protect data and intellectual property, the company says.

Featured technologies will include direct radio-frequency (RF) processing for direct-to-digital radar and electronic warfare (EW) applications, radar environmental simulators intended to speed radar development, digital radio-frequency memory (DRFM) subsystems for adversarial air training, and secure computing hardware and software, according to the company.

Mercury representatives are also scheduled to participate in conference sessions focused on the future of EW toward 2035 and on views of the electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) environment from defense and industry, the statement adds.