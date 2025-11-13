F-35 air combat training subsystems to be delivered by Cubic

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing.

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic won a contract from Lockheed Martin to supply 130 P5 Internal Subsystems for F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft and reached a pricing agreement covering Lots 21 and 22 in preparation for future orders, the company announced in a statement.

The P5 Internal Subsystem is part of the P5 Combat Training System, which is used to collect and distribute time, space, and position information data during live flight training events, the statement reads. According to Cubic, the subsystem enables fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to participate in networked live training while protecting sensitive operational details.

The company says the broader P5 Combat Training System is in use across numerous U.S. and international ranges and supports post-mission review through integrated truth data. Cubic adds that the P5 Internal Subsystem is installed across U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and partner-nation platforms.

Cubic and its subcontractor Leonardo DRS will provide support for activities outlined in the statement of work as part of this effort, the statement says.