Military Embedded Systems

F-35 air combat training subsystems to be delivered by Cubic

News

November 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F-35 air combat training subsystems to be delivered by Cubic
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN. 09.26.2025 Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing.

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic won a contract from Lockheed Martin to supply 130 P5 Internal Subsystems for F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft and reached a pricing agreement covering Lots 21 and 22 in preparation for future orders, the company announced in a statement.

The P5 Internal Subsystem is part of the P5 Combat Training System, which is used to collect and distribute time, space, and position information data during live flight training events, the statement reads. According to Cubic, the subsystem enables fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to participate in networked live training while protecting sensitive operational details.

The company says the broader P5 Combat Training System is in use across numerous U.S. and international ranges and supports post-mission review through integrated truth data. Cubic adds that the P5 Internal Subsystem is installed across U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and partner-nation platforms.

Cubic and its subcontractor Leonardo DRS will provide support for activities outlined in the statement of work as part of this effort, the statement says.

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Unmanned
Image via Embraer
News
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to gain counter-UAS mission capability

November 12, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Ground-based surveillance radars delivered to British Army by Elbit Systems UK

November 13, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols
News
AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

November 13, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via AMD
News
Radio-frequency adaptive SoC now shipping for radar and emso by AMD

November 11, 2025

More Comms