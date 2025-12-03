RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle purchased by Sweden

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Textron

HUNT VALLEY, Maryland. Textron Systems and its subsidiary Howe & Howe sold a RIPSAW M3 robotic ground vehicle to the government of Sweden, marking the first European sale of the platform, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the RIPSAW M3 is part of Textron’s family of robotic ground vehicles and is designed with modular open systems that enables integration of new payloads, autonomy suites, and controllers. The vehicle features a hybrid-electric powertrain, high ground clearance, and a composite rubber track system intended to enhance mobility across offroad environments, the company says.

Textron Systems reports that the platform can travel more than 180 miles on a single charge and is designed for operations across challenging climates and terrains. The company adds that it continues to develop a scalable and configurable family of uncrewed ground vehicles to meet the evolving needs of defense customers.