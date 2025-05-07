Live tactical video demo during SOF Week 2025 announced by Reticulate Micro

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VAST tactical model image: Reticulate Micro SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Reticulate Micro, Inc. (RMX) announced that it is participating in a live tactical video demonstration during this week's SOF Week 2025 exhibition, currently underway in Tampa.

According to the RMX announcement, the company's demos will showcase how the VAST video platform is able to transform streaming capabilities over tactical networks to deliver more and better video for analysis and real-time intelligence. The company asserts that VAST'sT software-based approach works on any compute platform without requiring specialized hardware like GPUs, thereby enabling more robust video transmission for situational awareness and intelligence analysis over networks that were previously limited by bandwidth constraints.

The demonstration features an end-to-end tactical video chain across the SOF Week 2025 show floor:

Tactical Edge – Rebel Systems (Booth 1549): Real-time video captured and encoded using Reticulate Micro's VAST M software running directly on the Rebel Systems TUCK Dagger platform.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions' Modular Radio Center receives the video stream via the Persistent Systems MPU5 network paired with NanTenna technology. Forward Operating Bases where the video stream is redistributed to: IBM oLabs (Booth 1149) for advanced video analytics and real-time intelligence processing. Persistent Systems (Booth 1133) for enhanced situational awareness.

John Dames, CTO of RMX, states that "VASTM significantly enhances video capacity on critical networks like L-Band with minimal computing resources. That means more video without stealing bandwidth from talk groups and other critical data – it's a force multiplier."