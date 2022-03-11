Management system for Royal Navy submarines supported by NGC

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman photo.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation in the UK (NGUK) has won a contract for in-service support of the Astute Class Submarine Platform Management System (PMS) by the Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA), an executive agency of the Ministry of Defense.

Northrop Grumman is the original equipment manufacturer of the fully integrated PMS installed on Astute Boats four to seven. With this new SDA contract, NGUK claims it will support PMS in-service to deliver and maximize Astute availability for the Royal Navy.

Officials claim that the PMS is an integral part of the boat, using technology to control and monitor on-board systems and machines, providing real-time information and diagnostics that are key to operational success.

According to the company, the NGUK team has been providing interim support on the program since April 2020. With the company’s PMS installed on Type 45 destroyers, Hunt Class mine sweepers, and the UK’s next generation nuclear deterrent, NGUK supports more than 40 Royal Navy platforms and establishments.