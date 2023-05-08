Military communication hub released by INVISIO

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. INVISIO is unveiling a new communication hub aimed at assisting troops on the battlefield by integrating systems and data to reduce the number of devices soldiers carry at SOF Week 2023 at the Tampa Convention center.

The INVISIO V60 Gen II ADP is a push-to-talk (PTT) and warfighter hub that integrates audio, data, and power, the company says. the new system builds upon previous iterations of the V-Series, offering audio cues from end user devices (EUD) to headsets and distributing power to EUDs or other devices. The goal of the system is to reduce the number of cables, devices, and complexity for dismounted soldiers.

The V60 Gen II ADP also offers hearing protection with hear-through capability and automatic volume adjustment based on surrounding sound levels, using artificial intelligence and digital signal processing to filter out noise and increase speech intelligibility, the statement reads. The modular system is also designed to withstand extreme environments and is fully submersible up to 20 meters for two hours.

For more information, visit https://invisio.com/products/control-units/invisio-v60-ii-adp/.

For more SOF Week 2023 coverage visit www.militaryembedded.com/sofweek.