Mission-aware routing technology demonstrated for DoD by Lockheed Martin, Juniper Networks

News

February 23, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Lockheed Martin and Juniper Networks recently demonstrated mission-aware routing technology for the U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin announced in a statement.

The routing technology "will streamline and prioritize the flow of critical information from contested, remote environments to commanders stationed around the globe" using a hybrid software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution, the statement reads.

The technology does this by optimizing data flow to ensure the most important information is received first in real time, prioritized based on the content of the data as well as information exchange requirements and mission phase priorities, the statement continues.

The company says the purpose of the demonstration was to show the technology could withstand connectivity challenges in military environments, which involved cutting off primary communication channels in a lab environment and allowing the solution to reroute the information through secondary links.

