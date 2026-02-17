Mission-critical module carrier introduced by Abaco Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems introduced the new FMC600 fiber-optic module carrier -- featuring two PAM4 optical modules -- designed for use in the harshest conditions, such as deployed defense systems where durability and uptime are mission-critical.

With up to eight bidirectional channels, the FMC600 enhances real-time situational awareness and is intended to support faster decision-making by rapidly processing and transmitting vast amounts of data over long distances.

The FMC600 modular design enables system architects to select the best optical configuration for their application, supporting a range of deployment scenarios across aerospace, land, and sea platforms.

The FMC600 is also available with up to two field-proven Samtec FireFly optical modules, each with up to four bidirectional channels with a combined 100 Gb/sec of aggregated data per module, which the company says gives developers the ability to migrate to Halo with minimal hardware changes as data needs evolve over time and enabling a clear path for future upgrades and increased bandwidth.