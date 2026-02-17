Military Embedded Systems

Mission-critical module carrier introduced by Abaco Systems

News

February 17, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mission-critical module carrier introduced by Abaco Systems
Image courtesy Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems introduced the new FMC600 fiber-optic module carrier -- featuring two PAM4 optical modules -- designed for use in the harshest conditions, such as deployed defense systems where durability and uptime are mission-critical.

With up to eight bidirectional channels, the FMC600 enhances real-time situational awareness and is intended to support faster decision-making by rapidly processing and transmitting vast amounts of data over long distances.

The FMC600 modular design enables system architects to select the best optical configuration for their application, supporting a range of deployment scenarios across aerospace, land, and sea platforms.

The FMC600 is also available with up to two field-proven Samtec FireFly optical modules, each with up to four bidirectional channels with a combined 100 Gb/sec of aggregated data per module, which the company says gives developers the ability to migrate to Halo with minimal hardware changes as data needs evolve over time and enabling a clear path for future upgrades and increased bandwidth.

 

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
Categories
Comms - Communications
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Leonardo
News
C-27J maritime patrol aircraft to be supplied to Saudi Arabia by Leonardo

February 17, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via BAE Systems
News
Autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle trials completed in Australia by BAE Systems

February 18, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries
News
Mission autonomy software from Shield AI to support U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

February 13, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Gilat
News
Defense satellite communications modems to be supplied to Israel by Gilat

February 18, 2026

More Comms