Mobile ad hoc network to be deployed for Baltic Sea nations by Persistent Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems won $29 million in contracts to provide mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) technology for a new multinational maritime security initiative in the Baltic Sea region, the company announced in a statement.

The initiative will establish a Wave Relay MANET network, integrating naval vessels, aircraft, ground forces, coastal security teams, and unmanned systems along 2,500 miles of Baltic Sea coastline, the statement reads. The network aims to enhance NATO interoperability by providing real-time communication and data sharing across participating nations.

Persistent Systems will supply MPU5 handheld networking devices and tower-mounted Integrated Antenna Solutions to extend coverage in maritime and coastal zones. The system's self-forming, self-healing capabilities are designed to ensure continuous connectivity in contested environments, the company says.

The deployment follows similar implementations, such as Persistent’s Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON), which provides secure communications over 25,000 square miles in North America for the U.S. Air Force, the statement adds.