Defense telecommunications satellite ordered by GovSat from Thales

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

CANNES, France. GovSat, a joint venture between the Luxembourg government and satellite operator SES, awarded a contract to Thales Alenia Space for the development and delivery of a new geostationary defense communications satellite, the company announced in a statement.

Designated GovSat-2, the satellite will operate in X, Ka, and UHF frequency bands to provide secure, jam-resistant telecommunications for Luxembourg’s defense needs and those of allied partners, the statement reads.

Thales Alenia Space will serve as the prime contractor, responsible for the satellite’s design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery. The satellite will be built on the Spacebus 4000B2 platform and is expected to have an in-orbit service life of over 15 years, the company says.

GovSat-2 will be co-financed by SES and the Luxembourg government, with the latter’s contribution subject to parliamentary approval, according to the statement.