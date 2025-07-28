Military Embedded Systems

Defense telecommunications satellite ordered by GovSat from Thales

News

July 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Defense telecommunications satellite ordered by GovSat from Thales
Image via Thales

CANNES, France. GovSat, a joint venture between the Luxembourg government and satellite operator SES, awarded a contract to Thales Alenia Space for the development and delivery of a new geostationary defense communications satellite, the company announced in a statement.

Designated GovSat-2, the satellite will operate in X, Ka, and UHF frequency bands to provide secure, jam-resistant telecommunications for Luxembourg’s defense needs and those of allied partners, the statement reads.

Thales Alenia Space will serve as the prime contractor, responsible for the satellite’s design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery. The satellite will be built on the Spacebus 4000B2 platform and is expected to have an in-orbit service life of over 15 years, the company says.

GovSat-2 will be co-financed by SES and the Luxembourg government, with the latter’s contribution subject to parliamentary approval, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website

GovSat

Ch?teau de Betzdorf Rue Pierre Werner
Betzdorf, Luxembourg
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Sev1Tech
News
Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

October 15, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms