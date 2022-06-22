Networking on the edge gets demo for U.S. Marines, Navy

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Radio waves artist's illustration. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California. A defense communications and networking provider recently conducted a live-flight demonstration at Camp Pendleton in California to test networked text, voice communications, and live video in support of the U.S. Marine Corps' I Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet.

Fuse Integration announced that it had demonstrated its Tactical Edge Networking capability, which involves interconnected nodes and command posts aimed at assisting expeditionary advanced base operations.

The company said in a statement that during the day-long exercise at Camp Pendleton, they provided networked text, voice communications, and live video across the distributed network to the I MEF and Third Fleet. The aim of the exercise was to show that the technology could conduct directional mesh networking, multi-link crossbanding, and other capabilities in a SATCOM-denied environment.