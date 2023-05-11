Military Embedded Systems

PEO SOF Digital Applications interview: goals and requirements (video)

News

May 11, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. Col. Rhea Pritchett, Program Executive Officer, PEO SOF Digital Applications (SDA), U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in an interview with the SOF Week Show Daily team discusses her requirements and how she looks to connect with industry, academia, and other government agencies to solve digital gaps.  

The PEO for Special Operations Forces Digital Applications (PEO SDA) was officially activated in 2020. This PEO office helps USSOCOM meet the Commander’s priorities by aligning software/digital investments with the National Security Strategy and the Command Planning Guidance to digitally enable strategic campaigning for advantage in the information environment, left of conflict.

The PEO SDA mission is to deliver innovative, relevant, and dependable Special Operations-peculiar software and data capabilities for the SOF warfighter to achieve information dominance and win in a complex environment.

