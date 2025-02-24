PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: ACCES I/O’s M.2 Multifunction High-Speed Analog I/O

This week’s product, the ACCES I/O M.2 Multifunction High-Speed Analog I/O (M.2-ADIO16-8F), adds high-speed analog I/O capabilities to any computer with an M.2 slot. The small analog I/O acquisition board provides users with everything needed to start acquiring and controlling signals in multiple defense applications such as optical networking, instrumentation, multichannel data acquisition and system monitoring, automatic test equipment, and more.

DAC Waveform Streaming

The FDS model includes a new DMA-driven hardware-timed buffered DAC output feature, “DAC Waveform Streaming.” This feature enables one or more of the DACs to output voltage levels at a software-configurable rate as high as 1 million samples/second. Although the maximum rate is divided by the number of DACs being used, all DACs’ outputs update simultaneously on the hardware clock’s tick — all four DACs can output simultaneous data at 250 kilosamples/second, or one at 1 MHz. All the data is transferred by DMA to minimize CPU utilization, with IRQs so applications can send additional buffers of data as needed.

Product Highlights

The ACCES M.2-ADIO16-8F is a 16-bit resolution ADC & DAC board with 16 flexible digital I/O, with eight single-ended or four differential analog inputs. Each channel can be independently software-configured to accept any input ranges.

Sixteen digital I/O are configured in 9 I/O groups as input or output per group. Bits 0-7 form one group, while bits 8-15 can be configured for input/output mode individually. The digital inputs implement various “alternate functions” including external trigger of ADC or DAC. Four analog outputs with uni- and bipolar 5V and 10 V ranges and a ±2.5 V range round out the feature set.

Key Features

M.2 2260/2280 “B/M” size Card with latching I/O connectors

16-Bit 1MSPS complete data acquisition system Sustained Sampling Rates Up To 1 MHz High Impedance, eight-Channel Input: 1 MΩ Differential input voltage ranges from ±0.64 V to ±24.576 V Flexible, software configured functionality Eight pseudo-differential (single-ended) or 4 differential Inputs Fast DMA transfers from 4 kSample FIFO

Four 16-Bit analog outputs Independently programmable output ranges: 0 V To 5 V, 0 V To 10 V, ±2.5 V, ±5 V, ±10 V Outputs drive ±10Ma guaranteed “FDS” model enables hardware-timed DMA+FIFO (8 kSamples) waveform streaming on as many as four DACs

16 digital lines with alternate functions including ADC and DAC Trigger

RoHS Standard

Works in computers’ NVME slots

Available in PCI Express Mini (mPCIe)

Designed, made, supported, and manufactured in the USA

Factory Options

4-20mA or 10-50mA ADC input ranges (single ended or differential options)

Digital integration features: Pulse and PWM generation and measurement, edge-specific IRQs, and counting.

Extended temperature operation: -40 °C to +85 °C

Support for Wind River VxWorks

For special ordering, please contact ACCES with the precise requirement. Examples of special orders would be conformal coating, custom software, custom product labeling, 5-100mA input support, per-channel input-voltage dividers, and more. For more information, visit the M.2 Multifunction High-Speed Analog I/O product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

