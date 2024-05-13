PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Versalogic’s Sabertooth PC/104 Embedded Computer for high-performance edge computing

This week’s product, VersaLogic’s Sabertooth PC 104 Embedded Computer, features three-bank expansion combined with Intel’s Xeon “Coffee Lake Refresh” or i3 processor. The Sabertooth is ideal for high-power edge computing applications where there are issues of latency, security, or limited connectivity.

The compact computer also has high-speed on-board NVMe SSD storage, ECC memory, Ethernet, TPM 2.0 security, GPIO and USB ports, as well as a SATA port for off-board storage.

Performance at the edge

Available in two performance levels, the highest performance models feature an Intel Xeon-E 6-core processor. In addition, a 3-bank expansion connector provides wide bandwidth expansion capability with its x16 PCIe Gen 3 bus. This supports plug-in (stacking) connection of high-bandwidth peripherals such as GPUs, FPGA, and 10 Gb Ethernet.

The high performance is complemented with as much as 32 GB memory (error correcting in Xeon models) and soldered down 128 GB NVMe fast read/write storage. For applications not requiring hex-core Xeon performance, or a board that draws less power and dissipates less heat, a model supporting the 9th-generation Intel Core™ i3 processor is also available.

Features

Mechanical: Size: PC104. 90 x 96 x 42.9 mm (3.54 x 3.78 x 1.69") Weight: 476 g (16.8 oz) including heat plate

Input voltage: 10V–15VDC (nominal 12 V DC)

Power (typical): 26 W (Xeon-E with 16 GB ECC RAM)

Operating temperature: -40° to +85°C

Shock and vibration: MIL-STD-202H

Memory (RAM): 16 or 32 GB DDR4 ECC or non-ECC depending on model

Display: Intel UHD Graphics (P630 on Xeon models, 630 on i3) Dual Mini DP++ outputs

Storage: SATA 6 Gb/s port. Dual available. 128 GB soldered-down NVMe. Larger sizes supported.

Network: Two 1GbE ports (10/100/1000 auto-detect)

USB: Two USB 3.1 / 2.0 ports and Four USB 2.0 host ports

Operating system compatibility: Compatible with most x86 operating systems including Windows and Linux. Xeon model supports Windows Server.

Long-term availability and modifications

The Sabertooth is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle). Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Sabertooth, even in low OEM quantities, and include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

For more information, visit the Sabertooth product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: