Sealevel Systems will showcase rugged computers and COTS solutions at AUSA 2024

October 07, 2024

Sealevel Systems will showcase rugged computers and COTS solutions at AUSA 2024
WASHINGTON. Sealevel Systems plans to showcase its Relio R1 Rugged Industrial Computers at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to take place from October 14-16 in Washington, D.C.

In a preshow announcement, Sealevel Systems stated that it will highlight its latest advancements for command and control as well as solutions for retrofitting legacy military communications. Key demonstrations include: COTS and full custom synchronous solutions, embedded computers and rugged touch-panel controllers, and data-acquisition devices.   

Additionally, Sealevel personnel will showcase the company's design capabilities for standard and custom carrier boards specifically for military networking in support of advanced tactical communications systems.

AUSA showgoers may visit Sealevel Systems at Booth #442.

 

Sealevel Systems, Inc.

2779 Greenville Highway
Liberty, SC 29657
U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
