Senseeker Offers Low-Noise Neon Digital Readout IC for SWIR Applications

July 06, 2023

Image courtesy Senseeker Engineering

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Senseeker Engineering, a leading innovator of digital infrared image sensing technology, has announced the availability of the Neon RD0033, an advanced digital readout integrated circuit (DROIC) with low-noise performance, triple-gain modes, and a 10 μm pitch pixel with a capacitive transimpedance amplifier (CTIA) front-end circuit.

The Neon DROIC was developed for low-light applications such as short-wave Infrared (SWIR) and low-current detector technologies such as quantum dots-based detectors. It has been designed for use in high-operating temperature conditions.

The Neon RD0033, with 640 x 512 format and a frame rate of 700 fps, has triple-gain modes with programmable well capacities of 22 ke-, 160 ke- and 1.1 Me-. The chip boasts very low read noise of 15 electrons at room temperature in high-gain. The RD0033 is a global shutter chip with both internal synchronous integration control  and external asynchronous integration control modes and can be used for range-gating applications. It contains both on-chip and off-chip correlated double sampling modes that operate in both integrate-then-read and integrate-while-read modes. The RD0033 also features typical Senseeker product modes such as sample-up-the-ramp, on-chip temperature monitoring and programmable multiple high-speed windows to observe and track targets at thousands of frames per second . “The Neon RD0033 CTIA DROIC is the first in a family of Senseeker chips that provides an attractive, flexible and low-noise solution for a wide range of applications,” said Kenton Veeder, President of Senseeker. “We have worked hard to ensure customers will be happy with the ease of use and high-end performance this off-the-shelf DROIC will bring to their applications.”

The Neon RD0033 is in production now and is supported by an electronics kit and a thermoelectric cooler sensor test unit that, together, enable testing and evaluation of Neon-based focal plane arrays.

Featured Companies

Senseeker Engineering

100 Frederick Lopez Rd
Santa Barbara, CA 93117
