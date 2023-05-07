Special Operations Warrior Foundation appearing at SOF Week

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Participating in SOF Week 2023 is the (SOWF), a non-profit organization with an enduring promise to the children of fallen Special Operations (SOF) Personnel and the children of all service members awarded the Medal of Honor to fund education for children of fallen Special Operations Warriors.

Founded in 1980, SOWF has supported more than 1,700 children who have lost a parent during the last 43 years of fighting, funding their education from “cradle to career”, in other words from pre-school to college.

While the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, SOWF continues to support the children, including fully-funding college attendance for nearly 1100 eligible students.

Grace Goetsch, a surviving daughter from a SOF veteran, is indebted to the support from SOWF:

"Thanks to Special Operations Warrior Foundation, I have attended college debt-free, helping to take the burden off my mother’s shoulders and allowing me to succeed—in and out of the classroom!"

To learn more about the work of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, please go to their website https://specialops.org or visit their booth at SOF Week at the Tampa Convention Centre, Tampa, Florida.

