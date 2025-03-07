Military Embedded Systems

Tactical comms tech to be supplied to U.S. Marines by Curtiss-Wright

March 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Virginia. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division won an $18 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based tactical communications technology for the Combat Data Network (CDN) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, awarded via the Defense Logistics Agency - Tailored Logistic Support (DLA-TLS) contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply PEO Land Systems with its PacStar 400-Series technology, including the PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server, and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules, the statement reads. These small form factor (SFF) ruggedized computing and networking modules are designed to enhance mobility, speed of deployment, and data access at the tactical edge, the company says.

The order follows a previous CDN program contract awarded to Curtiss-Wright in 2023 valued at over $15 million. The company has also supplied other components for the program, including WAN Services Module – Light (WSM-L) in 2020, User Access Case (UAC) in 2021, and WAN Services Module – Expeditionary (WSM-X) in 2022, the company says.

