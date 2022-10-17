Tactical communications market to be led by ground systems to 2027, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Joel Rivera-Camacho/Marine Corps photo. NORTHBROOK, Ill. The tactical communications market, said to total $12.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $16.0 billion by 2027, at a combined anual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% during the study period, according to research from MarketsandMarkets, "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region -- Forecast to 2027."

According to the study authors, the market will be driven in that time period by such factors as transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital and customized communication-on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles.

Based on platform, the ground segment of the tactical communications market is projected to dominate during the forecast period, while the fastest-growing segment by type is expected to be the manpack, with this growth in manpacks attributed to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical communication components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.

North America is expected to be the largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical communications market, as countries in this region are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical communications market for the delivery of tactical data links and related systems and components.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.