Rugged AI GPGPU supercomputer introduced by Aitech

August 15, 2025

CHATSWORTH, California. Aitech released its A230 Vortex AI general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) supercomputer, designed to deliver artificial intelligence capabilities at the edge for military applications across sea, land, air, and space environments, the company announced in a statement.

The system uses the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial System-on-Module and is available in conduction- and forced-air-cooled variants. A radiation-tolerant version, the S-A2300, is built for operation in low Earth orbit. According to the company, the A230 can perform near-real-time analysis to support the Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (OODA) decision loop, providing alerts within seconds in contested or disconnected environments.

Aitech says the compact system offers up to 248 tera operations per second (TOPS) of processing through 2,048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and two NVIDIA Deep-Learning Accelerator engines. The small size, weight, and power (SWaP) profile is intended for platforms such as autonomous vehicles, surveillance systems, and weapons systems requiring high-performance AI, deep learning, and video or signal processing in harsh operating conditions.

