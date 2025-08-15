Thermal imaging assembly to be provided to U.S. defense contractor by Kopin

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a follow-on production contract valued at approximately $9 million to supply custom thermal imaging assemblies for a U.S. defense prime contractor, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the assemblies integrate a microdisplay, lens, and drive electronics into a ruggedized eyepiece module for use in a detachable, man-portable thermal weapon system. Kopin says the module is designed to operate in day and night conditions and in harsh environments, supporting accurate target detection and situational awareness for warfighters.

The company notes that the eyepiece assemblies are intended for use in U.S. and NATO-aligned weapon sight programs, providing high-resolution visuals and compatibility with existing sight sensors. This award follows a prior long-lead material authorization and contributes to Kopin’s backlog of scheduled defense deliveries.