Crane Aerospace Launches xMOR 120W DC-DC Converter Product Family

Product

BURBANK, Calif. Crane Aerospace & Electronics leveraged years of power conversion expertise, technology investment, and our rich Interpoint brand heritage to deliver a brand new, versatile family of power conversion solutions. We are proud to introduce our Interpoint xMOR product family – an innovative collection of four 120W DC-DC power converters tailored for deep space, new space, high reliability defense and commercial applications.

The ‘x’ in xMOR family represents a customers’ variable, the power conversion solution needed to enable innovation. With our new cMOR (COTS), hMOR (Class H Defense), rMOR (New Space) and sMOR (Deep Space) converters, we look forward to Powering Your Mission!

Crane A&E’s Interpoint cMOR power converter combines Interpoint’s proven quality and excellence into a high-reliability, cost effective, off-the-shelf solution for commercial aerospace and defense applications.

Crane A&E’s Interpoint hMOR power converter combines Interpoint’s proven quality and excellence with improved performance for mission-critical defense applications. The hMOR converter is MIL-PRF-38534 Class H compliant, lightweight, highly efficient and supports fast start-up for quick boot-up systems.

Contact

[email protected]

p: +1 425.743.1313