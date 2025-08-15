Military Embedded Systems

Crane Aerospace Launches xMOR 120W DC-DC Converter Product Family

August 15, 2025

BURBANK, Calif. Crane Aerospace & Electronics leveraged years of power conversion expertise, technology investment, and our rich Interpoint brand heritage to deliver a brand new, versatile family of power conversion solutions. We are proud to introduce our Interpoint xMOR product family – an innovative collection of four 120W DC-DC power converters tailored for deep space, new space, high reliability defense and commercial applications.

The ‘x’ in xMOR family represents a customers’ variable, the power conversion solution needed to enable innovation. With our new cMOR (COTS), hMOR (Class H Defense), rMOR (New Space) and sMOR (Deep Space) converters, we look forward to Powering Your Mission!

Crane A&E’s Interpoint cMOR power converter combines Interpoint’s proven quality and excellence into a high-reliability, cost effective, off-the-shelf solution for commercial aerospace and defense applications.

Crane A&E’s Interpoint hMOR power converter combines Interpoint’s proven quality and excellence with improved performance for mission-critical defense applications. The hMOR converter is MIL-PRF-38534 Class H compliant, lightweight, highly efficient and supports fast start-up for quick boot-up systems.

[email protected]
p: +1 425.743.1313

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

16700 13th Avenue West
Lynnwood, WA 98037-8503
[email protected]
+1 425.743.1313
Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems

November 19, 2025

Hivemind autonomy software to be integrated on Destinus drones

November 20, 2025

Making the case for MOSA

November 20, 2025

Satellite project from DARPA gets $44 million Phase 2 boost

November 20, 2025

