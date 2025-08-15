Military Embedded Systems

Polish F-16 fleet to be modernized to F-16V configuration

August 15, 2025

Dan Taylor

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland. The Polish Ministry of National Defence finalized a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the U.S. government to upgrade its 48 F-16 Block 52+ aircraft to the F-16 Viper (F-16V) configuration, Lockheed Martin announced in a statement.

The modernization package will include the APG-83 active electronically scanned array radar, a high-resolution center pedestal display, an upgraded mission computer, and a new display generator, according to the statement. Additional enhancements will incorporate advanced helmet-mounted devices, electronic warfare upgrades, the Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod with digital video interface, the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, and structural modifications to extend service life to 12,000 flight hours. Simulator upgrades are also part of the program.

Lockheed Martin will work with Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 2 (WZL-2) to perform the upgrade in Poland, leveraging local industry capabilities.

