RuggON Introduces New Vortex Vehicle Mount Computer

Product

August 15, 2025

LOS ANGELES. RuggON has announced a new product, the Vortex Vehicle Mount Computer (VMC), which is powered by Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335UE up to 4.5 GHz. 

The Vortex 7-inch touch panel is equipped with the powerful Intel® Raptor Lake processor, delivering high-speed processing and enhanced responsiveness for demanding applications, and ideal for complex workflows. Advanced connectivity options and remote management capabilities streamline integration across networks. Additionally, anti-noise technology ensures clear audio communication in high-noise environments, while the dynamic light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness for optimal readability under varying light conditions, including direct sunlight.

Built to endure the most challenging conditions, the Vortex is engineered to withstand intense shocks and vibrations, making it an ideal choice for rugged industries like mining and agriculture. Featuring a fanless design, it offers silent operation and reduces maintenance needs by eliminating moving parts.

The Vortex is engineered with AI readiness in mind, and in collaboration with AI ecosystem partners, we bring cutting-edge AI-Ready VMC Solutions. Our rugged, high-performance devices, paired with advanced AI capabilities, enable real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and enhanced automation. This powerful partnership empowers operation with smarter, safer, and more efficient solutions—optimizing workflows, improving safety, and driving innovation across the industry.

