Military Embedded Systems

Ultralight data cables for high-speed applications introduced by Gore

News

October 29, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ultralight data cables for high-speed applications introduced by Gore
Image: W. L. Gore & Associates

PUTZBRUNN, Germany. Materials-engineering company W.L. Gore & Associates introduced its "High Speed Data Cables for Ultralight Solutions" product line, which it says weighs 50% less than many industry-standard high-speed data cables.  

The product line is designed for use by OEMs designing platforms in which even small weight savings can have a major effect, with typical applications including uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) used by the military, advanced air mobility and VTOL [vertical takeoff and landing] vehicles, and rotary- or fixed-wing aircraft. 

The company says that the new ultralight cables are available in multiple configurations to meet rigorous industry standards and protocols, including CAT6A ethernet, CAN BUS, and 100 Ohm shielded twisted pair.

Featured Companies

W. L. Gore & Associates

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Tactical data link terminals to be provided to U.S. Navy and allied forces by Data Link Solutions

February 02, 2026

More Comms