Ultralight data cables for high-speed applications introduced by Gore

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: W. L. Gore & Associates

PUTZBRUNN, Germany. Materials-engineering company W.L. Gore & Associates introduced its "High Speed Data Cables for Ultralight Solutions" product line, which it says weighs 50% less than many industry-standard high-speed data cables.

The product line is designed for use by OEMs designing platforms in which even small weight savings can have a major effect, with typical applications including uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) used by the military, advanced air mobility and VTOL [vertical takeoff and landing] vehicles, and rotary- or fixed-wing aircraft.

The company says that the new ultralight cables are available in multiple configurations to meet rigorous industry standards and protocols, including CAT6A ethernet, CAN BUS, and 100 Ohm shielded twisted pair.