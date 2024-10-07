U.S. Army 21st TSC looks forward to AUSA 2024

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

The 21 TSC Chief of Staff, Col. Christopher Richardson (R), discusses training with soldiers. U.S. Army photo. WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army's 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) -- U.S. Army Europe and Africa's lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance, and contracting -- announced that it will participate in the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to take place from October 14-16 in Washington, D.C., with this year's theme being "Transforming for a Complex World."

According to the preshow announcement by 21st TSC officials, the command intends to hold discussions on the 21st TSC’s approach to sustainment challenges in a contested logistics environment and will emphasize the importance of why the Army of the future is being born in Europe.

Col. Christopher Richardson, the 21st TSC chief of staff, stated: “Our mission is to ensure that U.S. forces are always prepared to respond to any threat that may arise. By fostering strong partnerships with our allies, we enhance our collective capabilities and ensure stability in the region.”

During AUSA the 21st TSC will also discuss continuous transformation, their role in the sustainment warfighting function, remote maintenance, innovation, and experimentation: “Focused and effective experimentation is closely tied to Improvisation, one of the Eight Principles of Sustainment. When our leaders can effectively experiment, this drives success in the world of sustainment operations,” Richardson noted, emphasizing the commitment to innovation within the command.