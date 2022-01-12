U.S. Army networks to undergo modernization with CACI

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. ARLINGTON, Va. CACI International Inc. announced that it won a new five-year, single-award task order, with a potential value of $514 million, to provide network modernization of outside plant (OSP) infrastructure and facilities across major U.S. Army locations within the continental United States.

According to the company, CACI engineers, managers, and technicians will aim to deliver enterprise technology to enhance capabilities and improve capacity needed for an underground fiber optic cable infrastructure required to support robust high-speed voice, video, and data networks for critical command and control systems.

As part of the OSP task order, awarded under the GSA’s Alliant 2 contract vehicle, CACI officials claim the company will engineer, furnish, install, and test (EFI&T) a turnkey solution to upgrade the existing OSP infrastructure and facilities at a minimum of 40 different military installations using industry best practices.

CACI officials also asserted that this modernization is intended to maximize the Army’s current infrastructure and eventually incorporate the latest network standards while supporting Army communications for software, data, and analytics at scale.