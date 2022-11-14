Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy chooses signal-recorder systems for battlefield use

News

November 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy chooses signal-recorder systems for battlefield use
Image courtesy WSI/Delta Information Systems.

SILVER SPRING, Md. Wideband Systems Inc. (WSI, a Delta Information Systems company) was chosen by the U.S. Navy to supply Wideband DRS8500X telemetry recorders for use as signal recorders for field use.  

The WSI recorders, according to the announcement of the deal, the WSI recorders can handle rates of 1,600 Mb/sec to 9,600+ Mb/sec); have simultaneous record and export plus simultaneous playback and publish; cued trigger playback; dual RAID configuration (user-configured for mirrored or striped mode); direct record to any external attached target drive, and remote control via GigE post. 

The agreement to outfit the Navy with the recorders is an upgrade to the current systems, the announcement notes.

Featured Companies

Delta Information Systems

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
News
Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

November 07, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy PICMG
News
PICMG consortium ratifies COM Express 3.1 to support high-speed serial interfaces

November 09, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Sean Clements
News
Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy WSI/Delta Information Systems.
News
U.S. Navy chooses signal-recorder systems for battlefield use

November 14, 2022
More Comms