U.S. Navy chooses signal-recorder systems for battlefield use

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy WSI/Delta Information Systems.

SILVER SPRING, Md. Wideband Systems Inc. (WSI, a Delta Information Systems company) was chosen by the U.S. Navy to supply Wideband DRS8500X telemetry recorders for use as signal recorders for field use.

The WSI recorders, according to the announcement of the deal, the WSI recorders can handle rates of 1,600 Mb/sec to 9,600+ Mb/sec); have simultaneous record and export plus simultaneous playback and publish; cued trigger playback; dual RAID configuration (user-configured for mirrored or striped mode); direct record to any external attached target drive, and remote control via GigE post.

The agreement to outfit the Navy with the recorders is an upgrade to the current systems, the announcement notes.