U.S. Navy signs CACI to 5-year engineering, systems support contract

September 03, 2024

Image courtesy CACI International

RESTON, Va. CACI International won a five-year task order -- valued at as much as $80 million -- to continue providing engineering support expertise to the U.S. Navy Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Readiness & Performance Assessment (ARPA) Engineering Support Services task order, CACI is tasked with delivering its expertise to ensure fleet systems are tested and assessed to maintain a high level of readiness and reliability; these aspects include performance, readiness, and reliability assessments as well as analyses and assessments of weapons, combat systems, hull, mechanical, and electrical systems for surface ships, submarines, and aircraft carriers.

John Mengucci, CACI president and chief executive officer, noted that the CACI contract is set to ensure that the Navy's fleet and submarine weapons, combat systems, and C4I [command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence] capabilities remain ready and prepared to support its missions.

