Red Cat to demo autonomous air and maritime systems for special operations missions at SOF Week

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Red Cat

TAMPA, Florida. Red Cat will showcase autonomous systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), first-person view (FPV) drones, and uncrewed maritime operations at SOF Week, according to a company official.

Stan Nowak, Red Cat's vice president of marketing, said that the company will highlight an integrated family of autonomous platforms across the air and maritime domains, including Black Widow ISR drones, FANG FPV platforms, and the Blue Ops Variant 7 uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the responses state. The company also intends to demonstrate how those systems fit into what it calls a broader Family of Systems approach that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, autonomous mission functions, communications, and training tools.

“At SOF Week, Red Cat will showcase its integrated family of autonomous systems across both air and maritime domains, focused on ISR and FPV drones, as well as Blue Ops USV,” said Nowak.

The Blue Ops maritime demonstration will include the Variant 7 USV and its integration with Kymeta satellite communications (SATCOM) technology for autonomous operations in contested environments, the responses state. Red Cat is also expected to emphasize its sensor-to-shooter strategy, with aerial systems tied to software, communications, and command-and-control workflows.

Nowak says their approach differs from standalone drone or vessel offerings because it combines ISR drones, FPV systems, AI-enabled software, resilient communications, and common command-and-control workflows into one operational ecosystem.

For special operations forces, the company is positioning the technology around multi-domain missions, distributed operations, and environments where electronic warfare, degraded Global Positioning System (GPS), or disrupted communications may affect mission execution.

“SOF Week is one of the most important venues for demonstrating emerging autonomous technologies because it brings together the operators, program leaders, and industry partners who are actively shaping the future of modern warfare,” Nowak said.

Nowak adds that the industry is moving toward autonomous ecosystems that link ISR drones, FPV platforms, autonomous maritime systems, AI-enabled software, and communications across domains. The company also expects continued emphasis on resilient autonomy, domestic manufacturing, and training environments that help operators deploy and sustain autonomous systems.