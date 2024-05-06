No- and low-bandwidth comms software contract won by Immersive Wisdom

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TAMPA, Florida. Immersive Wisdom won a five-year sole-source contract worth up to $25 million from the U.S. Air Force to deploy no-bandwidth and low-bandwidth communications software across various branches of the military through 2029, the company announced at SOF Week.

This agreement enables the Special Operations Forces, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Navy, and Marines to quickly procure and implement the software designed to support operations in contested environments where communication infrastructures are compromised or limited, the statement reads. The company says the software operates effectively in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) conditions, ensuring that military personnel can maintain operational capabilities in challenging scenarios.

The technology will allow for real-time geospatial collaboration using existing government commodity laptops, functioning at low data rates and even offline, the statement continues. Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom, said that end users would have access to the technology in "literally weeks."

"This five-year ordering contract puts Immersive Wisdom's low-bandwidth and no-bandwidth communications software into the hands of the warfighter immediately, and keeps it there," he said.