Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat introduced the Secure Wireless Hub (SWH), a wearable tactical communications system that was developed "as part of a multi-phase effort with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to identify and develop advanced tactical communications capabilities for mobile ground forces," the company announced in a statement.

The SWH is Viasat’s first wearable tactical gateway, featuring a design that integrates with body armor and weighs less than one kilogram, the company says, adding that it was designed to meet tactical edge compute and networking requirements. The system includes Viasat’s mobile software-defined networking platform, NetAgility, to support various tactical transports and advanced networking capabilities, the statement adds.

The company says the modular SWH system supports LTE and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connections and includes a Secure Wireless Hub App for integrated configuration management.

Viasat and USSOCOM conducted full customer tests and user assessments of the SWH system during the Strategic Level Joint SOF Fires Exercise last fall, according to the statement.