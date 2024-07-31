Military Embedded Systems

Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat

News

July 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat
Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat introduced the Secure Wireless Hub (SWH), a wearable tactical communications system that was developed "as part of a multi-phase effort with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to identify and develop advanced tactical communications capabilities for mobile ground forces," the company announced in a statement.

The SWH is Viasat’s first wearable tactical gateway, featuring a design that integrates with body armor and weighs less than one kilogram, the company says, adding that it was designed to meet tactical edge compute and networking requirements. The system includes Viasat’s mobile software-defined networking platform, NetAgility, to support various tactical transports and advanced networking capabilities, the statement adds.

The company says the modular SWH system supports LTE and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connections and includes a Secure Wireless Hub App for integrated configuration management.

Viasat and USSOCOM conducted full customer tests and user assessments of the SWH system during the Strategic Level Joint SOF Fires Exercise last fall, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
Image courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Helicopter makers garner NATO next-generation rotorcraft study contracts

July 26, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Advanced air-to-air autonomy to be prototyped on MQ-20 drones

August 01, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy DARPA
News
DARPA program aims to eliminate memory-safety vulnerabilities

August 01, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Viasat
News
Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat

July 31, 2024

More Comms