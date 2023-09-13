Military Embedded Systems

Belgium's air force uses secure communications system from Rohde & Schwarz

September 13, 2023

Image: Belgian Ministry of Defense

LONDON. Belgium's defense ministry now uses the end-to-end mission control communications system (M4ACS) from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) for the Belgian air force; the M4ACS is a mission-control system that meets the highest security standards required for a Belgian air component air surveillance and defense command center.

According to the company's announcement, its M4ACS is a field-proven solution that clearly separates red/secure from black/non-secure domains and connects military air-traffic control (called air defense control or ADC in Europe) operators at air operations control centers with any radio anywhere at any time.

Under the terms of the government deal, the company shipped one fully redundant system with over 43 controller working positions; the system's architecture employs redundant, secure, and trusted components for the classified and unclassified domains.

For security, each domain is configured with the necessary number of radios and telephone interfaces, with the two domains strictly separated down to each controller working position, where a trusted audio switch ensures the security level at the controller headset.

 

Rohde & Schwarz

