Embedded Security IP module from Curtiss-Wright gets nod from system integrator

September 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has been chosen by a leading defense system integrator to provide its embedded Security IP module technology, supplying its XMC-528 mezzanine card to add security protection to an existing system within a Department of Defense (DoD) end-state application. 

According to the contract announcement, the enhanced TrustedCOTS XMC-528 module speeds the integration of advanced security IP -- such as Raytheon Technologies’ Night Cover product suite and Idaho Scientific’s Immunity cryptographic products -- into new and legacy systems wherever XMC (VITA 42/61) mezzanine cards can be used, including modules designed to align with the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] Technical Standard and the U.S. Army's C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).  

The module enables system integrators to add embedded security to fielded systems without a complete redesign, using industry-standard interfaces, and can be hosted on existing system modules to implement advanced data protection. The same security IP suite provided by the XMC-528 mezzanine module can also be integrated directly into the on-board security FPGA resident on the security-ready OpenVPX modules offered by Curtiss-Wright.

The lifetime value of the award is expected to be around $20 million.

Avionics
