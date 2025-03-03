GPS-denied navigation tech demonstrated by Air Force, AEVEX Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

DENVER, Colorado. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S), in collaboration with AEVEX Aerospace, completed flight tests for the Resilient-Embedded GPS/INS (R-EGI) system, demonstrating its ability to provide reliable navigation in GPS-denied environments, the program office announced in a statement.

The tests validated R-EGI’s capability to integrate third-party alternative positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions using the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the statement reads, adding that the system’s Mission Capability Navigation (MCNAV) component is designed to enable seamless incorporation of external PNT technologies, enhancing adaptability to degraded GPS conditions.

During six test flights on a Special Operations Command (SOCOM) C-146A Cougar aircraft, R-EGI maintained approximately 10 meters of positioning accuracy for up to 2.5 hours without a GPS signal by relying on AEVEX’s LynxVBN vision-based navigation system, the statement adds. The integration of LynxVBN into R-EGI’s software was completed in one hour.

R-EGI is designed to support multiple GPS receiver vendors and alternative PNT technologies, aiming to enhance navigation resilience across military platforms. The program’s next steps involve refining algorithms to improve accuracy and expanding third-party integration capabilities, the program office says.