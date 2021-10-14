Military Embedded Systems

GPS devices for remote, contested environments get test with U.S. Army

News

October 14, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo of U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Green taken by Mr. Gregory Dalglish, Test Officer, Intelligence EW Test Directorate.

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. U.S. Army soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division tested the Army’s next-generation assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) equipment recently; the Mounted Assured Position Navigation and Timing (MAPS) system enables soldiers to maintain integrity of position and timing in GPS-contested environments.

MAPS -- designed to support command and control by replacing the need for multiple GPS devices on a single platform and also intended to thwart electronic warfare (EW) attacks with an onboard anti-EW antenna -- is set to integrate across the Army’s wheeled and tracked platforms.

