Navy receives final delivery of JPALS units from Raytheon

News

March 23, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

NAVAIR photo

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUNXET RIVER, Md. The U.S. Navy and Raytheon Technologies report that Raytheon completed delivery on all 23 contracted Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems low-rate production units to the Navy on time or ahead of schedule. 

JPALS is a software-based GPS navigation and precision-approach landing system that provides aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships with precision approach and landing capability, surveillance, and over-the-air inertial alignment in all types of weather and mission environments.

JPALS has been supporting F-35B deployments on U.S. Navy LH-class amphibious assault ships since 2016 and F-35C deployments on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers since 2021 and was recently chosen to be integrated onto ships in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Work on the Navy's JPALS contracts was conducted in Fullerton, California, and Largo, Florida. 

