Quantum sensor development for PNT awarded to Safran by DARPA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ROCHESTER, New York. Safran Federal Systems won a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Robust Quantum Sensor (RoQS) program, which aims to develop positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities for Global Positioning System (GPS)-denied environments, the company announced in a statement.

The award covers the first phase of the program, during which Safran will develop quantum sensors designed to be resistant to environmental disruptions, the statement reads. The company will test a sensor on a military helicopter to demonstrate its operation in challenging conditions, according to the company. The effort is intended to reduce dependence on GPS for U.S. and allied forces.

The RoQS program emphasizes collaboration between sensor developers and platform integrators to accelerate the transition of technology from research to deployment, DARPA says. The work by the Rochester, New York-based team will focus on ruggedization, prototyping, and early integration with Department of Defense platforms.